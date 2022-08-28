Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 653,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,905,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AM opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

