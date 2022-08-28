ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $48.81 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33.

