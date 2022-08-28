Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 351,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

