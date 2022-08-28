Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

