Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 262.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 58,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $113.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

