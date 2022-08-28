HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 37,989 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77.

