Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 188.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 116,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after acquiring an additional 391,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,168 shares of company stock worth $18,709,692. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

Shares of CF stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

