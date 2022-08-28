Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

CF opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,168 shares of company stock worth $18,709,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

