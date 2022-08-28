Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.