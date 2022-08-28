Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 20,690 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TECK opened at $36.38 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.