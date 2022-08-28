Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,381 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.