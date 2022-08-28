Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

