Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $28,725,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 322,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

