Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,276,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

