Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 12,775 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

