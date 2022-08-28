Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE BC opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.