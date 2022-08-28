SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

