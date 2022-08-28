WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of WestRock worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of WRK opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

