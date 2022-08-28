HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Hub Group worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

