Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

