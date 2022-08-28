HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $235.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

