Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $843,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

