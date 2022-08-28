HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOND opened at $95.16 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49.

