Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

