Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,363 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

