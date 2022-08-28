Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.