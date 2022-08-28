Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

