Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,125 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 385.37 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

