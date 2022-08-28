Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 5,663 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 324.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Arrow Electronics



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

