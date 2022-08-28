Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,450,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tertiary Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.