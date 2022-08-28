Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

