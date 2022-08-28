Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $708.06

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.06 ($8.56) and traded as low as GBX 702 ($8.48). Instem shares last traded at GBX 705 ($8.52), with a volume of 10,030 shares traded.

Instem Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £159.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,071.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 727.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 707.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

