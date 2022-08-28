Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

