Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.04

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.04 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.65). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,319,432 shares.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.99.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

