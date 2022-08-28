CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.61

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.62. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 69,211 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.81.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

