Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.22

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as low as $21.87. Ames National shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 19,740 shares changing hands.

Ames National Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Ames National Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 63.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 45.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

