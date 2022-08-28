Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.06. Aware shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 40,881 shares changing hands.

Aware Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

