Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.06. Aware shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 40,881 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
