Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 398,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,822,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE PII opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.41. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

About Polaris

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

