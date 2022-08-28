Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.52

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.52 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.53). Volex shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.29), with a volume of 278,683 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,813.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

