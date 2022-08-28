Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $961,000 Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

