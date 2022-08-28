Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $773.03

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 773.03 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 798.20 ($9.64). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 798 ($9.64), with a volume of 3,142,139 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Meggitt Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 788.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 773.38. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 79,800.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading

