Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.59. Koss shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 154,755 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

In other Koss news, Director William Jesse Sweasy purchased 17,153 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,384.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

