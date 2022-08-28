Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,276,630 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.34 million and a PE ratio of -23.25.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

