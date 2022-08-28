35,732 Shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TRQ opened at $28.34 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.