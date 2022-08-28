Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,581 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

