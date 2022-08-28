Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $239.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

