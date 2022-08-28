Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

