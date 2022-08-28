Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.90

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.14. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1,464 shares traded.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

