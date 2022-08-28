Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 9,660 shares.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

