Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

